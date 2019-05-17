9 things you need to know about Sunday's 9th Annual Barbacoa and Big Red Festival

SAN ANTONIO - It's time for a San Antonio favorite: The 9th Annual Barbacoa and Big Red Festival will take place May 19.

Below are nine things you should know before heading out to the event:

1. Bigger Venue: The festival has moved to The Greenline inside Brooks. In years past, the venue was on five acres outside the city, now it is on 45 acres at 2532 Sidney Brooks.

2. Parking: A main concern when attending this event was the parking. This year not only will there be a parking lot that is free to use, but a shuttle will take you to and from the parking lot to the event.

3. Music Lineup: Besides the great food, the music lineup is worth checking out. This year there will be four stages with more than 20 bands performing. The headliner will be Kevin Fowler.

4. Vendors: There will be more than 200 vendors this year, up from the 100 last year. This will include food, art, clothing and other shopping vendors.

5. Carnival: For the first time ever, the event will have a carnival for the kids.

6. Exclusive Treats: Last year, Krispy Kreme created Big Red donuts for the event and it will do so again. These can only be bought once a year at the festival. Also, this year will feature an HEB Big Red Cake.

7. Food Trucks: Another first for this year an international food truck area. This will feature more than 50 food trucks selling all kinds of foods.

8. Food Competition: Speaking of food, there will be a competition to see who has the best barbacoa in town.

9. Cost: This festival remains one of the cheapest to attend at $5 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.

Click here for more about this year's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.