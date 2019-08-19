Things To Do

Backstage- God's Favorite @ The Sheldon Vexler Theatre

Neil Simon comedy now playing until September 8th

By Andrew Wilson - Digital Producer, RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

The Sheldon Vexler Theater is kicking off their 21st Season with Neil Simon's play God's Favorite. The story, which is a modern day retelling of the Biblical story of Job, first premiered on Broadway in 1974.

Performances are held on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and tickets range from $17- $25.

For more information and to get tickets, click here.

The Sheldon Vexler Theater, or The Vex is located inside the

