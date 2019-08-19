Backstage- God's Favorite @ The Sheldon Vexler Theatre

The Sheldon Vexler Theater is kicking off their 21st Season with Neil Simon's play God's Favorite. The story, which is a modern day retelling of the Biblical story of Job, first premiered on Broadway in 1974.

Performances are held on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and tickets range from $17- $25.

For more information and to get tickets, click here.

The Sheldon Vexler Theater, or The Vex is located inside the The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Campus of the San Antonio Jewish Community.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.