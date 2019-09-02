Backstage-Shakespeare's classic gets new life at The Classic Theatre

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is kicking off their 12th season with Shakespeare's classic play Romeo & Juliet. The theater describes the play as "Shakespeare's famous story about two star-crossed lovers in the depths of forbidden love despite an ancient family feud." Performances are on weekends from September 6-29, 2019. The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is at 1924 Fredericksburg, right in the middle of the Deco district and next to the Woodlawn Theater. For ticket information click here.

