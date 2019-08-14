Cheesy Goodness: Grilled Cheese Festival returning to San Antonio

iStock/msheldrake

SAN ANTONIO - You can celebrate cheesy goodness when the Grilled Cheese Festival returns to San Antonio this fall.

The Grilled Cheese Festival will take place Oct. 12 from 1-5:30 p.m. at the Historic St. Paul Square.

Grilled cheese sandwiches will be available from different vendors around San Antonio.

The event is family friendly and will also feature music and activities for patrons of all ages.

General admission and VIP tickets must be purchased for food samples. Tickets are required for anyone age 13 and over.

Children 12 and younger can enter for free but no sampling tickets will be included.

Tickets for the event will be on sale soon and are expected to sell out. Read more here.

