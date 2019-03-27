Cool off at Blue Hole in Wimberley, just a short drive from SA

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Blue Hole is a regional park in Wimberley that includes amenities like swimming, hiking, playscapes, basketball and volleyball courts, fire pits, picnic areas and more.

Swimming dates for the 2019 season include weekends in May and September and every day from Memorial Day, May 27, through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Reservations are required for swimming at Blue Hole in an effort to keep the swim area from overcrowding.

Two time slots are available for swimming each day, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.

Daily admission rates vary from $10 for adults to $6 for seniors, military and children ages 4 to 12. Children younger than 3 are admitted for free and residents living in the 78676 ZIP code receive discounted admission.

Season passes are also available for purchase. Click here to learn more.

Reservations are not required for other Blue Hole Regional Park amenities and are free to the public.

Click here to access the reservation page.

