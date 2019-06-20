Cool off this summer at any of these free SA splash pads

SAN ANTONIO - The summer heat will leave you longing for a cool down. There are several places around the area that the kids can enjoy for free.

Here's a list of splash pads in the area:

Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair, 630 Nueva St.

Pearl Park, 303 Pearl Parkway

Fort Sam Houston Splash Pad, 3323 Dodd Road

Pearsall Park, 4838 Old Pearsall Road

Elmendorf Lake Park, 3700 W. Commerce St.

Fischer Park in New Braunfels, 1935 Hilltop Summit Road

Bulverde Community Park in Bulverde, 29815 Bulverde Lane

Voigt Park in Hollywood Park, 700 El Portal Drive

Lincoln Park, 2915 E. Commerce St.

