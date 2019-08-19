Country music legend Dwight Yoakam adds San Antonio tour date

SAN ANTONIO - Country music legend and multiple Grammy Award winner Dwight Yoakam will be playing at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on Oct. 20.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will range in price from $49.50 to $79.50.

Yoakam's accolades include:

25 million albums sold worldwide

21-time Grammy Award nominee

12 gold albums

9 platinum or multi-platinum albums

5 albums topping the Billboard Country Album's chart

"He is also the recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization," according to a news release.

Tickets for the show can be purchased in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.

