Summer Staycation - Free family fun at The DoSeum

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B and Community First Health Plans are bringing you and your family an adventure in learning with Free Family Nights at The DoSeum this summer.

These free nights of learning happen once a month and last from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, but wristbands start getting passed out at 4 pm.

Along with Free Family Night, The DoSeum is also hosting summer camps, workshops and programs for children of all ages.

The next Free Family Nights will be July 16 and Aug. 20.

For more information about what you and your family can do at the DoSeum this summer, click here.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.