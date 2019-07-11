Summer Staycation - Ride around SA in style with San Antonio Bike Tours

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Bike Tours is helping people find a new way to explore the Alamo City.

The company uses recumbent tricycles - adult sized trikes that have two wheels in the back and one in the front - to take you and your family around San Antonio.

There are three different tour options - two-, four- and six-hour tours. Different tours may include different food options. For example, the four-hour tour includes a snack stop and the six-hour tour includes a full meal.

Tour groups must have at least two people, but can only have up to nine. You must be 13 or older to ride and be at least 5 feet tall.

For more information on San Antonio Bike Tours, click here.



