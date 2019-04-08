8 SA restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas List

SAN ANTONIO - The popular business rating site, Yelp, recently released a list of the top 100 restaurants in Texas.

According to Yelp, they identified businesses in the restaurant category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

San Antonio makes the list eight times, with one restaurant making the top 10.

Here's a look at where those 8 local restaurants placed.

2. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy - 13210 Huebner Rd.

15. Nelson's BBQ - 7327 N Loop 1604 W

26. Thyme For Lunch - 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy

34. Leon Valley Cafe - 6417 Evers Rd

47. Papa's Burgers - 709 Enrique M Barrera Pkwy

66. Pollos Asados Los Norteños - 4642 Rigsby Ave

73. Outlaw Kitchens - 2919 N Flores St

77. Alamo Hot Dog - Downtown Street Vendor

For the full list, click here.

