8 SA restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas List

SAN ANTONIO - The popular business rating site, Yelp, recently released a list of the top 100 restaurants in Texas.
According to Yelp, they identified businesses in the restaurant category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
San Antonio makes the list eight times, with one restaurant making the top 10.
Here's a look at where those 8 local restaurants placed.
2. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy - 13210 Huebner Rd.
15. Nelson's BBQ - 7327 N Loop 1604 W
26. Thyme For Lunch - 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy
34. Leon Valley Cafe - 6417 Evers Rd
47. Papa's Burgers - 709 Enrique M Barrera Pkwy
66. Pollos Asados Los Norteños - 4642 Rigsby Ave
73. Outlaw Kitchens - 2919 N Flores St
77. Alamo Hot Dog - Downtown Street Vendor
For the full list, click here.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.