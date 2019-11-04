Barbecue restaurant at The Pearl to close this month

SAN ANTONIO - In a Facebook announcement on Monday, The Granary posted that it will be closing its doors on Nov. 30.

The barbecue joint has been at The Pearl for the past seven years and has been a favorite for many.

The Granary became a top spot in the state after being included in Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue lists on more than one occasion.

The Facebook post did not give a specific reason why chef Tim Rattray would close the restaurant.

Earlier this year he opened a new place called Fontaine's Diner.

