SAN ANTONIO - In San Antonio, you can find a burger almost everywhere.

RELATED: The ultimate barbecue map of San Antonio

There are your known fast-food options like Whataburger and In-N-Out Burger, but did you know San Antonio is home to more than 40 burger restaurants?

Below is a map that includes all the local-only burger restaurants in town.

How many have you been to?

**If we forgot a place, let us know and comment below.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.