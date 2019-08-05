Celebrate National Oyster Day at any of these San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is home to more than a dozen restaurants that sell oysters either raw, fried, steamed or baked.
If you are a fan of oysters you might want to visit any of the following places:
Shuck Shack - 520 East Grayson St.
On the Bend Oyster Bar & Lounge - 123 Losoya St.
Mariscos El Marinero - 1819 McCullough Ave.
Bohanan's Prime Steaks & Seafood - 219 E. Houston St.
Ostra Restaurant - 212 W. Crockett St.
Cappy's Restaurant - 5011 Broadway St.
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen - 76 NE Interstate 410 Loop
Dry Dock Oyster Bar - 8522 Fredericksburg Rd.
Smashin Crab - 8910 Bandera Rd.
Fish City Grill - 18130 San Pedro Ave.
SILO Terrace Oyster Bar - 22211 IH 10, W Access Rd.
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery - 136 E. Grayson St.
La Margarita Mexican Restaurant & Oyster Bar - 120 Produce Row
Acadiana Café - 1289 SW Loop 410
210 Ceviche - 9502 Frontage Rd.
Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen - 2815 N. Loop 1604 E.
El Bucanero - 16505 Blanco Rd.
Cookhouse - 720 E. Mistletoe Ave.
The Grill at Leon Springs - 24116 I-10
Range - 125 E. Houston St.
Bliss - 926 S. Presa St.
Rebelle - 300 E. Travis St.
