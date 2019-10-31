Chef Jason Dady to close one of his San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO - Popular chef Jason Dady is closing down one of his restaurants next month.

Shuck Shack Oysters & Such will close its doors Nov. 10.

The seafood restaurant was opened by Dady in 2015.

In a press release, Dady said he made the decision to shutter the Shuck Shack because the lease was set to expire, and there are impending street closures and construction.

But this may not be it for the Shuck Shack, according to Dady.

"We have an exciting opportunity to move the concept to a new development in north central San Antonio towards late 2020," Dady said.

The Shuck Shack location will be transformed into a space that will host a series of pop-up dinners with Dady and also offering a unique venue for holiday gatherings and events.

