Culinaria Wine & Food Festival kicks off Thursday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Foodies and wine enthusiasts won't want to miss this festival.

The Culinaria Wine & Food Festival is four days of food, wine, cocktails and live entertainment.

All events will take place at La Cantera Resort & Spa, from Thursday through Sunday.

Here is a schedule of events:

Thursday, Sept. 26: "Bubbles" is the outdoor kickoff party. It starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27: "Arte Agave" is an event celebrating unique agave spirits, arts and entertainment inspired by Latino cultures. There will also be live entertainment. It starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: "Cadillac Class Series" includes several seminars from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Some classes are sold out, but others still have space available.

Saturday, Sept. 28: "The Grand Tasting" will feature the best bites from San Antonio chefs and restaurants along with wines from across the globe. There will also be live entertainment. It starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29: "Burgers & Beer" is an event that welcomes the whole family and is the finale of the festival. Chefs will be preparing their best burger options. It starts at 1 p.m.

**Parking for all events will be available at The Shops at La Cantera, and shuttles will transport you to the events.

