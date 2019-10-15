Map: The best local pizza joints in San Antonio

FreeImages.com/Stephen J. Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO - October is National Pizza Month, so why not celebrate with a list of some of the best local pizza joints in San Antonio.

This list is only local businesses, not chain restaurants.

Of the more than 30 pizza joints, some have been around for years while others are just beginning their pie-making journeys.



Here's a pizza tour of San Antonio:

Playland Pizza

Pizza Tre Trattoria

Trattoria Pizzarita's

Main Street Pizza & Pasta

Willy B's Pizza

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

Barbaro

Pizza Classics

Tank's Pizza

Southtown Pizzeria

Pizzeria Stella Public House

Il Forno

Jimmy's Family Pizza

Sorrento Pizza & Restaurant

Big Tony's Pizzeria

Cerroni's Purple Garlic

Purple Garlic Florio's

Alamo Pizza & Wings

Braza Braza Pizzeria Napoletana

Pizzeria Big Lou's Pizza

Capo's Pizza

Poppy's Pizza

The Last Slice Pizza

Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria

Julian's Italian Pizzeria

Pizza Italia

Sapore's Pizza

Pizza Maar's Pizza & More

Pizza & More Mellow Mushroom

Ray's Pizzaria

Guillermo's

The 210 Pizza & Burger Bistro

SoHill Cafe

Cafe Stout's Pizza Co.

Deco Pizzeria

Mia Marcos

