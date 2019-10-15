Map: The best local pizza joints in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - October is National Pizza Month, so why not celebrate with a list of some of the best local pizza joints in San Antonio.
This list is only local businesses, not chain restaurants.
Of the more than 30 pizza joints, some have been around for years while others are just beginning their pie-making journeys.
Here's a pizza tour of San Antonio:
- Playland Pizza
- Tre Trattoria
- Pizzarita's
- Main Street Pizza & Pasta
- Willy B's Pizza
- Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
- Barbaro
- Pizza Classics
- Tank's Pizza
- Southtown Pizzeria
- Stella Public House
- Il Forno
- Jimmy's Family Pizza
- Sorrento Pizza & Restaurant
- Big Tony's Pizzeria
- Cerroni's Purple Garlic
- Florio's
- Alamo Pizza & Wings
- Braza Braza Pizzeria Napoletana
- Big Lou's Pizza
- Capo's Pizza
- Poppy's Pizza
- The Last Slice Pizza
- Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria
- Julian's Italian Pizzeria
- Pizza Italia
- Sapore's Pizza
- Maar's Pizza & More
- Mellow Mushroom
- Ray's Pizzaria
- Guillermo's
- The 210 Pizza & Burger Bistro
- SoHill Cafe
- Stout's Pizza Co.
- Deco Pizzeria
- Mia Marcos
