First ever San Antonio Brunch Festival to take place next month

SAN ANTONIO - Brunch fans will rejoice at the opportunity to take part in this new festival.

The San Antonio Brunch Festival will take place on Sept. 28.

Organizers say 14 to 16 restaurants will take part in the event and compete to see who is the best brunch restaurant in town.

The event will include live music and will take place at Smoke: BBQ Restaurant at 1170 E. Commerce St.

A general admission ticket is $25 and includes one drink ticket and four food tastings.

A VIP ticket is $75, which includes four drink tickets, parking and unlimited food tastings.

Tickets are on sale for this event and a full list of participating restaurants will be released soon.

