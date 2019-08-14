Popular San Antonio restaurant to open second location

SAN ANTONIO - The popular Al Carbon Pollos Asados is getting ready to open a second location.

The restaurant announced earlier this week that the second location will be on the northeast side at 13835 Nacogdoches Rd.

The first location at 547 Culebra Rd., is known for its grilled chicken, fajitas, ribs and Mexican-style hamburgers.

The staff posted online they hope to be up and running by September.

