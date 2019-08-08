San Antonio foodies get ready for 'Restaurant Weeks'

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready to try some new restaurants in the next couple of weeks.

Culinaria's "Summer Restaurant Weeks" begins on Aug. 10 and runs until Aug. 24.

During the next couple weeks restaurants in Boerne, New Braunfels and San Antonio will be offering three course prefix menus at a reduced price.

Breakfast and brunch will be offered for $25, lunch is at $15 and dinners range from $35 to $45.

Click here, to a look at all the restaurants participating.

