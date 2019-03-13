San Antonio pizza food truck wins best in world

SAN ANTONIO - Some of the best pizza in the world can be found in Chicago, New York, Italy and now, San Antonio.

The duo behind Mia Marco's Pizza in Selma has claimed a title no other place in Texas has ever had.

Dr. Derek Sanchez and Joey Hernandez competed in the International Pizza Challenge at the Pizza Expo in Las Vegas this past weekend.

Courtesy: Mia Marco's Pizza

They competed against teams from around the world and won first place in "Best Roman Pizza."

Sanchez also competed in the finals with other winners of other categories for "Pizza Maker of the Year" and came in second overall.

For the past several years Mia Marcos has been operating out of a food truck in Selma off Interstate 35 and Evans Road.

