Enjoy 44 wine tastings for just $45 at Texas Hill Country wineries

SAN ANTONIO - Tickets are still available for the Texas Hill Country Wineries' Wine & Wildflower Journey.

The Wine & Wildflower Journey is a 17-day passport to 44 wineries in the Texas Hill Country.

One ticket gives you access to one free wine tasting at each of the participating wineries.

Each individual ticket is $45 and a couples ticket is $75. Click here to purchase your ticket.

You must visit the wineries March 29 through April 14 in order to receive your full complement of tastings.

There is a limit of four wineries per day per ticket and a 15 percent discount on three bottle purchases at each individual winery.

Photo courtesy Dry Comal Creek Vineyards

The average price of a wine tasting at the participating wineries is $14 per person, which would equal approximately $56 per day if you were to purchase a tasting at four wineries without the Wine & Wildflower Journey ticket.

Each ticket will include a Wine & Wildflower Journey Passport to be picked up at your first winery, which you will select at the time of your ticket purchase, according to the Texas Wine Trail website.

Some options for tickets at certain pickup locations are already sold out; however, there are still options available for couples tickets and individual tickets.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.