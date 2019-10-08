Everything you need to know about the Floresville Peanut Festival

FLORESVILLE, Texas - Over the past 75 years the Floresville Peanut Festival has become a go-to event in Wilson County.

It was in 1938 that the first festival was planned to celebrate the farming and harvesting of the peanut crop.

It was first called the "Floresville Peanut Pow Wow" and in 1938 it was changed to the Floresville Peanut Festival.

Nowadays, there aren't as many peanut farms in the area but a few still exist.

The festival always takes places the second full weekend in October.

Here's a list of key events taking place:

This year it kicks off Tuesday with the Goober Games at the Floresville Event Center.

On Thursday the "Queen Tunaep LXXV Coronation" will take place at the Wiley Seale Auditorium.

On Friday there will be a kiddie parade as well as a carnival and free street dance.

On Saturday the Grand Parade will take place at 10 a.m. and there also will be a full day of scheduled entertainment and fun. It all ends with a free street dance that evening as well.

