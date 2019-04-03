Family friendly taco festival offers tons of $2 tacos, endless music

SAN ANTONIO - A family-friendly festival celebrating all things taco is going down on April 13 from noon to 11 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village.

More than 30 restaurants, taquerias and food trucks are participating and each vendor will have at least one $2 taco option.

Vendors will compete in multiple categories from breakfast to puffy to see who gets the honor of top taco.

Some of last year's winning tacos:

Tommy's - Barbacoa taco

Sangria on the Burg - Pork Belly Taco

La Casa de Barbacoa - Spicy Barbacoa

Marioli - Cochinita Pibil Taco

Chela's - Chicharron Taco

Pete's Tako House - Carne Guisada Taco

Tomatillo's - Street Taco

Alamo Ice House - Smoked BBQ Chicken Taco

Saint City Tacos - Picadillo Taco

Advance general admission tickets are $25 and advance VIP tickets are $80. Children age 10 and younger get in free.

The VIP experience includes catered food, a dedicated VIP cantina with a lounge, dedicated restrooms, two drink tickets, specialty cocktails, a Lyft promo code and more.

Taco Fest benefits SATX Inner City Development, a nonprofit organization that responds to emergency, educational and recreational needs of the neighborhood on the near Westside of San Antonio in the vicinity of the Alazan-Apache Public Housing Project, according to the Taco Fest website.

There will also be music by Brownout, Bidi Bidi Banda, Santiago Jimenez Jr. and many more.

Get all the Taco Fest information here.

