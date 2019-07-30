Festival with fresh, live Maine Lobster in Fredericksburg? It's true!

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - What sounds better than a bunch of fresh, live Main lobsters? How about all you can eat oysters.

The Fredericksburg Lobster Festival is taking place Aug. 9 and 10, and attendees can chow down on whole Maine lobsters.

VIP tickets, which are $75 a piece, include all-you-can-eat raw oysters as well as two lobster tails and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages.

The VIP tickets will increase to $99 on Thursday and $125 on Monday -- and they tend to sell out, according to the festival event page.

Festival attendees have to pre-order their lobsters prior to the event. The $39 pre-order comes with a 1.5-pound lobster, corn, potatoes, sausage and garlic butter dipping sauce.

For the non-seafood connoisseur, there will also be ribs, burgers and other regular menu items, according to the Facebook event page.

General admission is only $5 online if you purchase your ticket ahead of time, but will increase to $20 at the gate on the day of the festival.

