Free activities all summer long at San Antonio Public Libraries

It is never too late to start your summer reading! The San Antonio Public Library has over 30 locations across the city - and is offering free activities all summer for people of all ages.

If you are not a big reader, do not worry. Not every activity is geared toward reading. Some of the activities include a story time for children ages 5 and up, an online career center for resume checks for adults, and there is even a music recording studio exclusively for teenagers ages 13 to 18.

Young children and teenagers can also get a free lunch provided by the San Antonio Food Bank from Monday through Thursday at Bazan and Central Library.

Along with these activities, there still is the Mayor's Summer Reading Club. Children from infancy to 12 years old can be registered at any location or online.

The SAPL introduced the Fine Free Pilot Program on June 3. Any item classified as "juvenile" or "young adult" is free from fines until spring 2020. The items include books, DVDs, CDs, magazines, audio books and more.

In order to access the millions of books, DVDs, magazines and more, you will need to apply for a free library card. It takes no longer than five minutes and is given to you the same day of your request. All you need to do is visit any library branch with a valid driver's license and proof of your Bexar County address. You can also register online.

