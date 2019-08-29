Free admission at San Antonio Zoo for first responders in September

SAN ANTONIO - Police officers, firefighters and EMTs are all getting free admission to the San Antonio Zoo the entire month of September.

This offer extends to first responders statewide and includes half-off admission tickets for an additional four guests on the day of their visit, according to a news release.

H-E-B and Warriors Heart are helping make this deal possible by sponsoring Police, Fire, & EMT Appreciation Month as a way to say thank you to the men and women who help protect Texas communities.

50-plus things every San Antonio local or tourist must do or try

“Offering them and their families the opportunity to relax and enjoy the zoo is our way of saying thank you for serving our city, county, and state," said San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow.

An added benefit is the free admission to Zoo Boo which kicks off Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 21.

Zoo Boo is a Halloween-themed, family-friendly event that includes trick-or-treat stations, pumpkin painting, dance parties, costume contests, a hay maze, a hay slide and tons of games, according to the zoo's website.

KOALA CAM: Take a live look inside the koala habitat at San Antonio Zoo

Admission details:

To claim free admission ticket, current police officers, firefighters, and EMT personnel must show valid credentials at the zoo’s front gate

Police officer, firefighter, or EMT professional must be present

Up to four guests receive special 50 percent off standard admission ticket

Additional discounted tickets must be purchased at the front gate

Tickets must be used on the day of redemption

Offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discount

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.