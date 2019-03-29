Free event celebrating Indian culture in SA takes place this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The India Association of San Antonio is hosting a big event this weekend at Maverick Plaza at La Villita.

On Saturday, the Festival of India will take place from 4 to 10 p.m.

There will be food, speciality arts, Bollywood dancing, henna and a lot of live entertainment for the whole family.

According to the India Association of San Antonio, in the last 20 years, the population of the Indian community has grown from about 60 families to well over 600 families.

This event is free to attend.

