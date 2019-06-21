Free fun taking place around city this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - If you are going to brave the heat this weekend, there are some cool activities going on that won't cost much.

Here's a list of events taking place from June 21-23.

Show Us Your Pride: This free Pride event and drag show takes place Friday at Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex. This event will feature complimentary food and drinks, live entertainment and local art vendors. It starts at 6 p.m.

Animal Defense League's 85th Birthday Petstravaganza: The Animal Defense League is celebrating its birthday Saturday its main campus on Nacogdoches Rd. There will be birthday cake, water slides, bounce houses, live music, food trucks and dog and cat adoption specials. The fun starts at 1 p.m, and it is free to attend.

3rd Annual Frozen Treats Fest: Cool off at this free event at Alamo Beer Co. on Saturday. The event starts at noon and ends at 5 p.m. There will be vendors selling paletas, milkshakes, ice cream sundaes, snow cones and so much more.

Star Party: Explore the Texas night sky at the Crescent Bend Nature Park in Schertz. The public is invited to this free event Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and water. H-E-B will be on hand to provide free samples of Creamy Creations Texas Starry Night Ice Cream.

