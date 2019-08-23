Get grape stomping at Becker Vineyards

Becker Vineyards is holding its annual Grape Stomp on Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug. 31 and Sept.1.

August 24, 25, 31 & September 1, 2019. According to the vineyard, "Grape Stomping is the traditional way of separating juice from skins (white wine process) or wine from skins (red wine process)."

The event is free and open to the public, but it is first come, first served since reservations are not allowed. Children are allowed to participate as long as they are with a guardian.

In addition to the traditional grape stomp, on Sept.1, the vineyard will have a "Lucy and the Italian Woman" costume contest at 3 p.m. where contestants can compete for prizes while trying to recreate the famous episode of "I Love Lucy.".

