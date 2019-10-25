Giant Daddy Shark corn maze open this weekend near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - This year's corn maze at Circle-N-Maze just outside San Antonio is shaped like a giant shark!

The 5.5-acre maze draws crowds every year for its unique themes and family friendly fun.

The maze will be open this Saturday and Sunday before closing for the season.

General admission hours:

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sundays: Noon-5 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, picture stations, a mini-maze (for the younger crowd), hay bales for climbing, and food trucks at Circle-N-Maze.

There will also be special lights-out hours for guests who want to tour the sugar skull maze in the dark.

For more information, including admission pricing and general rules, click here.

Circle-N-Maze is located at 558 Country Road 345 in La Vernia.

