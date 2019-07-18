Things To Do

Good deal alert! Six Flags, IHOP offer major discounts

4 Six Flags tickets, $50 IHOP food for $89.99

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - Looking to take the family to Six Flags Fiesta Texas this summer? Here's your chance to snatch up a great bargain.

IHOP is teaming up with Six Flags Fiesta Texas to offer a big discount on tickets and food.

The "Summer Savings Passport" will offer four tickets to the theme park and $50 in IHOP gift certificates for $89.99. 

The advertised price for a single-day ticket on the Six Flags Fiesta Texas website is $50.99 per ticket. So the combo deal is a significant savings.

The Summer Savings Passport will be sold at 30 San Antonio IHOP locations starting Friday. 

Click here for more details on the deal and to see a list of participating restaurants.

