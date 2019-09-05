Grandparents get in free at San Antonio Zoo this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is National Grandparents Day, and to celebrate, the San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to grandparents over the weekend.

Grandparents will receive free standard admission Saturday and Sunday with a paid child entry.

Free tickets can be claimed at any zoo ticket window located near the front gate of the zoo.

Annual pass holders can also bring a grandparent for free.

Guests can enjoy a picnic lunch, learn about animals, take a ride on the train and experience up-close animal encounters with the zoo's animal ambassador team.

