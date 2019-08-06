‘Harry Potter' convention brings magic to Texas this weekend

DALLAS - LeakyCon, a “Harry Potter” fan convention, is bringing the magic to Texas this weekend.

Fans of the wizarding world will gather at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Aug. 9-11.

Tickets for LeakyCon range in price from $59 to $349 and some ticket options are already sold out.

This year, there is an option called the "Draco Pass" which guarantees a photo with Tom Felton, the actor who played the infamous Draco Malfoy, and an autograph.

Cosplay in encouraged, so get your wands ready.

Read more on LeakyCon here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.