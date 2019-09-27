Have weekend plans? 12 events taking place around San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - It's officially fall (even though it doesn't feel like it) and there are many events taking place throughout the weekend.

Here's a list of 12 events:

Jonas Brothers: Many have been waiting for a while to see the popular pop trio. They bring their "Happiness Begins Tour" to the AT&T Center on Friday night. Some tickets are still available.

Comal County Fair: Live entertainment, a rodeo, barbecue cook off, food and fun for the entire family can be had at this fair Friday through Sunday. The parade is Friday at 10 a.m.

Monster-Con: All your horror fun can be had at this two-day event. There will be a Scream Queen Beauty pageant, an art walk, over 100 vendors for shopping and photo ops. This will all take place at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall, and it is free to attend.

Margarita Pour Off: It will be hot on Saturday so why not enjoy some margaritas? This yearly event will take place at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Tickets are still available. You must be 21 and over to attend. All the fun starts at 2 p.m.

Cannon Fest: This annual favorite will take place at the Alamo on Saturday. Visitors will be given the opportunity to explore the artillery of the Texas Revolution. This is free to attend

Oktoberfest at Alamo Beer Co.: Festivities will take place Friday through Sunday. The kick-off on Friday will begin with the tapping of the keg by Mayor Ron Nirenburg.

Robert Earl Keen: This Texas music legend will take the stage at Floore's Country Store in Helotes on Saturday night. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.

Ballet in the Park: This free event takes place on Saturday evening at Travis Park. You are encouraged to bring your lawn chairs, blanks and families to enjoy dances from Ballet San Antonio. Everything starts at 6 p.m.

Yanaguana Fest: This is a one-day cultural arts and music festival that features different genres of live music, live painting, an artisan alley, food, crafts and vendors. This is a family friendly sober event. It will take place Saturday at Mission Marque Plaza, starting at 3 p.m.

Maluma: The Latin music artist brings his world tour to the AT&T Center on Saturday night. Show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are still available.

Siclovia: This biannual free family event takes place on Sunday. Broadway will be shut down for this event. Participants can enjoy walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Parktoberfest: This is another free event that takes place on Sunday at Brackenridge Park. There will be free beer samples, food by Schilo's, live music and so much more. This runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

