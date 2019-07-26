Hot Wheels Monster Trucks come to life in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will be rolling into the AT&T Center on Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

This event will feature six Monster Trucks: Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, Demo Derby, Hot Wheels Racing #1 and the original and King of Monster Trucks, BIGFOOT.

You won't want to miss this thrilling event, which will have jam-packed performances of iconic jumps and stunts, with crashing and smashing that is sure to entertain fans.

The event will also include high-flying talents of freestyle motocross performers Josh Headford, Cody Elkins and Brody Wilson.

The Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be open both days at 11 a.m. so fans can have the chance to meet the Monster Truck drivers and see the trucks in person.

To enter you must have a valid ticket, but it does not guarantee entry as this is a first-come, first-served event due to a capacity limit.

There will also be a post-show autograph session that will be on the Plaza Level Concourse after each show.

Tickets are $25-$40 for adults, $8 for kids ages 2 to 12, and military tickets with a valid ID are $20. Groups of 10 people or more are $20.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

