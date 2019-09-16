John Leguizamo's 'Latin History for Morons' returning to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Actor, comedian and playwright John Leguizamo is bringing his smash Broadway hit "Latin History for Morons" back to the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 2.

The Tony-nominated show was inspired by an absence of Latinos in Leguizamo's son's American history books.

"Latin History for Morons" had a successful 16-week run on Broadway that concluded Feb. 25 before Leguizamo took it on the road.

Leguizamo performed the show in San Antonio twice over the summer on July 27 and 28.

"John Leguizamo is back, as smart, provocative, bracing – and wise – as ever. In this dazzling comedic-philosophic evening of laughter, his Latin lesson is a treat," wrote Steven Suskin, of the Huffington Post.

Tickets for the show go on sale Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, by phone at 800-982-2787 or online at TicketMaster.com.

