Kiddie Park reopens this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - After a big move next to San Antonio Zoo, the Kiddie Park is reopening.

The grand reopening will take place Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED: Crews test rides at Kiddie Park ahead of opening

San Antonio Zoo is inviting the community to the new location.

According to San Antonio Zoo, guests will recognize all the Kiddie Park's signage, including the entry sign over the gates, birthday party tables, benches and replicas of the Statue of Liberty and Eiffel Tower.

Guests can now also plan and reserve space for parties.

RELATED: Kiddie park now taking reservations at San Antonio Zoo

All funds generated from the Kiddie Park will go to support the San Antonio Zoo.

Kiddie Park will still have the same classic rocks throughout, but we’ve also added sidewalk access to all the rides and amenities to make it easier for strollers and guests with disabilities.



Grand Re-Opening weekend is Oct 18-21! pic.twitter.com/S0JWSVScsw — Kiddie Park (@SAKiddiePark) October 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.