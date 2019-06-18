LEGOLAND Discovery Center hosting American flag celebration

LEGOLAND Discovery Center is hosting a star-spangled celebration, by showing off a 6-foot-by-3.5-foot American flag made entirely from more than 6,000 LEGO bricks.

For the celebration, LDC is conducting a scavenger hunt for kids to partifcipate in where its officials will be hiding hundreds of American flags in all sizes. If you find all the flags, you'll win a prize.

The workshop also features themed patriotic buildings, including an American flag building station where kids can make their own American flag with red, white and blue LEGO bricks.

You can attend the event now until July 7.

