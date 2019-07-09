'Les Misérables' coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - "Les Misérables" tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

Tickets for the famous musical go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the production which will be in town Sept. 11-22.

The production has been revamped with new staging and scenery but still features all the popular songs. Including "I Dreamed a Dream," “On My Own,” and "Stars" just to name a few.

“I’m delighted that after a four-year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North America and is more spectacular than ever," theatrical producer James Mackintosh, said.

"Les Misérables" is still the world’s most popular musical even in its 33rd year.

Please visit www.MajesticEmpire.com for more information. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, by phone at 800-982-2787 or online at TicketMaster.com.

