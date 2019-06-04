Michaels offers free crafts for kids this week, craft classes all summer long

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Crafting is fun, but it's also messy. You can bring your kids to Michaels and let them make crafts there.

Michaels is offering free craft projects for kids all week. There is a new activity each day inspired by "backyard discoveries."

The classes are free, including all of the supplies, but you need to sign up online to get a spot.

Here is the schedule:

• Tuesday, June 4, 4 to 6 p.m.: Woven turtle

• Wednesday, June 5, 4 to 6 p.m.: Butterfly puppet garden

• Thursday, June 6, 4 to 6 p.m.: Bug-catcher jar

• Friday, June 7, 4 to 6 p.m.: Painted rock bugs

The first 100 event attendees per store also get a $5 off coupon so parents can shop while kids craft.

Michaels is offering other craft classes for kids throughout the summer. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.