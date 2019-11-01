Military members get into San Antonio Zoo free in November

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is honoring U.S. military personnel by offering free admission to active duty, retired, and veteran members of the military, National Guard, and reserves during the entire month of November.

Up to four guests of military personnel can receive half off standard admission to the zoo.

"Military families are a special part of our community and in partnership with USAA we’re able to show our gratitude through Zoo Salutes," San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said.

Kaiti Blake goes behind the scenes at San Antonio Zoo

Free and discounted tickets must be purchased at the zoo gates with a valid military ID.

The offer also includes access to Whataburger Zoo Lights, which kicks off Nov. 16, according to a press release.

San Antonio Zoo named best in Texas

Full admission details:

To claim free admission ticket, active duty military, retired military and veterans must show a valid ID at the zoo’s front gate

Military personnel must be present

Up to four guests receive 50% off standard admission ticket

If military member is on deployment, family members can still receive the 50% off for up to four guests when showing their military dependent ID

Additional discounted admission tickets must be purchased at the zoo’s front gate

Tickets must be used on the day they are purchased

Offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discount

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.