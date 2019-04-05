Aaron Carter and O-Town to perform at San Antonio Zoo in May

SAN ANTONIO - Aaron Carter and O-Town will be performing at the San Antonio Zoo during the Zoo La-La event on May 23.

Zoo-La-La! A Taste of San Antonio is a fundraiser featuring 50 of San Antonio's best eateries.

The event is 21 and up only with wine and local craft beer available throughout the zoo.

Officials with the San Antonio Zoo made the announcement early Friday morning that the popular early 2000s acts would be taking the stage next month.

