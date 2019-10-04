Prost! Wurstfest to return to New Braunfels in less than 1 month

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Wurstfest in New Braunfels is an annual Texas tradition that celebrates German culture.

The 10-day festival is known for music, food, games, a carnival and lots of beer.

New Braunfels will welcome thousands of visitors to Wurstfest from Nov. 1 to 10 to celebrate a tradition that started in 1961 as a festival honoring sausage -- no, seriously.

Gates open at 4 p.m. opening day, 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Entertainment end times vary from 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and midnight on Saturdays.

What you need to know

Cash is king -- beer tickets and admission costs are cash-only, but ATMs can be found on-site.

Beer tickets are sold on Wurstfest grounds and are required for alcohol purchases. They can also be purchased online here.

Rain or shine -- Wurstfest carries on even when it’s raining.

Only trained service animals are allowed on festival grounds. Emotional support animals are not protected under the same laws as service animals and therefore are not required to be permitted on Wurstfest grounds.

Leave the pocketknife at home or in the car. Weapons (including regular pocketknives) aren’t permitted at Wurstfest.

Crazy hats are encouraged, masks are not -- leave them at home.

Masskrugstemmen

What the heck is masskrugstemmen? It’s a competition where competitors hold out a fully stretched arm while holding a stein full of beer and see who can last the longest with their arm up.

It’s not easy but it’s definitely entertaining.

Get more information on masskrugstemmen here.

Get in to Wurstfest for FREE

Wurstfest is offering free admission on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights!

"It's a way to help locals attend more than once and help with admission costs," said Wurstfest President Eric Couch.

Wurstfest will offer free admission on the following days:

Nov. 1 from 4-7 p.m.

Nov. 4 from 5-10 p.m.

Nov. 5 from 5-10 p.m.

Nov. 6 from 5-10 p.m.

Nov. 10 from 3-10 p.m.

Advanced general admission tickets are already on sale for $12. That price will only be available through midnight Oct. 31. Individual tickets purchased at the gate or online after Nov. 1 will be $15. Purchase tickets here.

There are discount rates available for groups, and children 12 years and younger are always free.

Wurstfest will be at 120 Landa St. in New Braunfels.

Don't forget to raise your stein and yell "Prost!" -- it's the traditional cheers at Wurstfest.

Fun Fact

In 2006, millions of television viewers got a taste of Wurstfest when ABC’s "Good Morning America" came to the festival on opening day. More than 3,000 local residents arrived at the grounds by 5:30 a.m. that morning to participate in the live nationwide broadcast, according to Wurstfest.com.

