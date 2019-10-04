San Antonio bars transform into Hogwarts houses for Harry Potter-themed bar hop

SAN ANTONIO - Riddikulus! Four San Antonio bars are transforming into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry houses on Oct. 24.

Burleson Yard Beer Garden, Still Golden Social House, La Roca Cantina and Blue Box will transfigure their menu to include various specialty cocktails, including butterbeer at La Roca.

Vans unveils Harry Potter sneaker collection

Wondering what bar to hit up for your house? Burleson Yard Beer Garden will become Gryffindor, Still Golden will become Slytherin, Blue Box will be Ravenclaw and La Roca Cantina will be Hufflepuff.

Costumes are encouraged for wizards and muggles alike, however, the event is only open to Potterheads aged 21 and up.

'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Shares Epic Throwback Video With Co-Stars on Hogwarts Set

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.