San Antonio cave opens to public for first time in 2 years

SAN ANTONIO - Robber Baron Cave is opening to the public for the first time in two years.

On Sept 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can take a self-guided tour through a portion of the cave that was originally a tourist route when the cave was open in the 1920s.

"The route takes cavers into the Dinosaur Room, the Entrance Hall, down the historic Lighted Passage, past the Devil's Kitchen, down the Male Passage and back out of the cave," said Lindsey Adamoski with the Texas Cave Management Association.

Cave enthusiasts won't need a jacket, as the cave will be relatively warm but sturdy shoes are required.

Attendees will start their hike down into a sinkhole where they'll be given a headlamp and a helmet.

Adamoski said the first part of the trip will require a little stoop walking or crawling, if that's preferred.

The cave only opens to the public once every 18 months in the interest of preserving the cave. Too many visitors can affect the cave's natural environment.

Additionally, the cave event is led by volunteers and a change in leadership pushed back the opening.

The Robber Baron open house is free for attendees, but a donation is requested for each participant wanting to enter the cave.

The proceeds go directly to the TCMA -- Texas's oldest cave conservancy.

There will also be booths from Bat Conservation International, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Master Naturalists.

"Visitors will have the option to walk back out or they can belly crawl out the exit crawlway," Adamoski said.

Limited spaces for off-trail guided tours that give attendees access to other parts of the cave will also be available. A larger donation is requested for those tours and they will be online soon, Adamonski said.

Robber Baron Cave is the longest cave in Bexar County with 5,340 feet of mapped passages, according to TCMA.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.