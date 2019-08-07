See giant octopus when San Antonio's new aquarium opens this fall

SAN ANTONIO - SEA LIFE Aquarium is one step closer to opening with the delivery of 155,000 gallons of water.

More than 155,000 gallons of fresh water will be poured into the aquarium's enormous ocean tank over the course of three days, according to a news release.

Aquarium staff will add 18,000 pounds of salt to the tank after it's filled, creating a sustainable habitat for the more than 2,000 fish and underwater sea creatures that will call the aquarium home.

"The Ocean Tank is the largest in the aquarium and feature a 13-foot tall, hand-carved Blackbeard statue and an underwater tunnel that will allow visitors to ‘get closer’ and marvel at the ocean’s magnificent animals as they swim above and around them," a news release said.

SEA LIFE Aquarium will feature a combination of local creatures from Texas rivers and the Gulf coast to an exotic array of sharks, seahorses, jellyfish and a giant Pacific octopus.

The marine life will start arriving later this month and the aquarium is scheduled to open in the fall.

Combination annual passes to SEA LIFE and LEGOLAND Discovery Center are available on SEA LIFE’s website.

