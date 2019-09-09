San Antonio spot makes Southern Living's top 50 BBQ joints for 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Two Bros. BBQ Market made Southern Living's list of Top 50 Barbecue Joints for 2019, coming in at No. 48.

It's the only San Antonio spot to make the recently published list, though several in Texas were featured.

Two Bros. BBQ Market's philosophy is to "smoke ‘em low and slow" with a secret dry rub, followed by a smoke bath, according to the restaurant's website.

The pits are overseen by Laura Loomis, one of the few female pitmasters in Texas.

Other Texas barbecue spots that made the list:

Micklethwait Craft Meats in Austin came in at No. 39

Corkscrew BBQ in Spring came in at No. 32

Kreuz Market in Lockhart came in at No. 29

Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ in Austin came in at No. 19

Cattleack BBQ in Dallas came in at No. 11

Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue in Tomball came in at No. 8

Franklin Barbecue in Austin came in at No. 7

Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor came in at No. 3

Snow's BBQ in Lexington came in at No. 2

