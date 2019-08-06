Check out Batmobile, say hi to Adam Caskey at Bat Loco Bash

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to get batty San Antonio!

See thousands of bats take flight from downtown San Antonio on Tuesday evening at the seventh annual Bat Loco Bash.

The free, family-friendly event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. near the Camden Street Bridge on Interstate 35 on the Museum Reach.

You can learn about bats, check out a replica of the 1966 Batmobile from the popular TV series, a bat parade, educational booths, face painting, food trucks and live music.

Plus, you'll meet plenty of bat friends, including KSAT 12 meteorologist Adam Caskey, who will be broadcasting live on KSAT 12 News at 5 and 6.

There will be special appearances by Echo the Bat, SA Batman, Batwoman and Bat Girl, along with an opportunity to take a photo with the Batmobile.

