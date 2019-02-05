Get ready for first-ever Menudo Festival and Cook-Off

SAN ANTONIO - There are burger, barbecue and chili competitions so why not a menudo festival?

The first ever Menudo Madness Festival & Cook-off is being put together by Sabor! Cocina Mexicana, Moonlight Ballroom & Conference Center and Texas Wrestling Entertainment.

Home cooks, as well as professional chefs, will compete to determine who has the best menudo.

Currently there are already over a dozen competitors and the event is still accepting more entries.

Participants will be judged on the use of fresh ingredients, spiciness, color and texture, as well as creativity.

Winners will receive cash prizes.

In addition to the cook-off there will be live music and family-friendly live pro wrestling.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $25.

