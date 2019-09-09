Things To Do

Sold out San Antonio Paranormal Fest taking place this weekend

Festival to take place at Victoria's Black Swan Inn

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Those who were lucky enough to grab a ticket will get to enjoy all the San Antonio Paranormal Fest has to offer this weekend.

For the first time the event will take place at the reportedly haunted Victoria's Black Swan Inn. 

There will be ghost tours of the house psychics and mediums, artisan vendors, displays of ghost photography and so much more.

The sold out event will take place Sept. 14. 

